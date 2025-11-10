St. Louis Blues Prospect Report (Nov. 9, 2025)

It appears as if Tomas Mrsic is starting to figure things out.

Making the transition from the Western Hockey League to collegiate hockey certainly had some challenges for the St. Louis Blues fourth round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft with no points in the first five games. When he spoke to The Hockey News in July about the prospect of playing with his older brother, he was stoked.

The last five have been a different story, with Mrsic scoring his second goal in three games in Colorado College's 3-1 win over Arizona State on a nice rebound goal to open the scoring in the second period:

Mrsic, who had who had 90 points (33 goals, 57 assists) in 65 games for Prince Albert last season, now has two goals and two assists for the Tigers in the past five games, so perhaps the adjustment and pace of college hockey is finally simplified for the forward.

Colorado College is 6-3-1 this season after winning and tying the Sun Devils this past weekend and is ranked 19th in the latest USA Hockey 2025-26 Men's College Hockey Poll, which comes out every Monday.

* Jiricek stays hot -- Adam Jiricek can't stop scoring.

The No. 16 pick in the 2024 draft has a goal and three assists in three games this past week to extend his point streak to seven games (two goals, eight assists) to help Brantford of the Ontario Hockey League to help the Bulldogs go 2-0-1 and remain undefeated in regulation (15-0-3-1) and stop the Canadian Hockey League rankings, which come out every Tuesday.

Jiricek's goal against Oshawa turned out to be the game-winner. It put the Bulldogs ahead 5-3 at 15:53 of the second period, a game in which they won 5-4, a game in which he had a goal and an assist:

He also had an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to Peterborough on Thursday and an assist on Sunday in a 4-3 shootout win over Ottawa on Sunday.

On the season, Jiricek is up to 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 16 games and is a plus-13; he's pace for 69 points (20 goals, 49 assists) in 65 games.

* McIsaac picking up points -- Defenseman Will McIsaac, a 2024 fifth-round pick, is picking up apples lately for Spokane of the WHL when he picked up two of them on Saturday for the Chiefs in a 4-3 win over Portland, giving him five assists the past five games and a point in four of five, including one here on Nov. 1 against Everett:

McIsaac, who was tied for fifth in the WHL with a plus-46 last season with the Chiefs, has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 16 games and is a plus-2 on the young season.

* Korotky injured -- Matvei Korotky was off to a nice start playing for SKA St. Petersburg in the KHL with 15 points (nine goals, six assists) in 20 games, but the 2024 seventh-round pick is believed to be dealing with a lower-body injury but according to reports, he is not expected to miss more than the three games he's already missed.

Jakub Stancl, a 2023 fourth-round pick, is sidelined week to week for Springfield of the American Hockey League; he has not played since he scored Oct. 19 against Hershey.

Also, forward Ondrej Kos, a a 2024 third-round pick, has yet to play for Ilves of Liiga, Finland's Elite League with an undisclosed injury.

* Ralph gets first at Michigan State -- Defenseman Colin Ralph picked up his first goal Saturday for No. 1-ranked Michigan State in a heavyweight matchup against Gavin McKenna and Penn State in a 5-0 win, the Spartans' seventh win in a row:

Michigan State is ranked No. 1 in the latest college poll with a 7-1 record, and Ralph picked up his first point on Friday in a 2-1 win; he has 12 blocks on the season.

* Carbonneau scores again -- It wasn't busy for 2025 first-round pick Justin Carbonneau, but he scored this beauty for Blainville-Boisbriand in a 5-4 win against Shawinigan in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Friday to give the soon-to-be 19-year-old 17 goals and 21 points in 16 games this season:

* Koromyslov sort of a forgotten prospect -- Arseni Koromyslov, a 2022 fourth-round pick playing for Traktor Chelyabinsk of the KHL, and although the 6-foot-5, 181-pound defenseman has just six assists in 22 games, he is a plus-3 and is averaging 18:16 per game and 13 of his 37 blocked shots the past four games. He also has 54 hits, including 24 the past seven games. He seems to be playing like an absolute thumper for the Russian club.