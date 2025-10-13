St. Louis Blues Prospect Report (Oct. 12, 2025): Carbonneau, Fischer, Dorion All Off And Running In Juniors

Justin Carbonneau is off and running, looking to put his team in a position to do some special things before making the next step in his playing career.

The St. Louis Blues first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft (No. 19 overall) has sprung into action for Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, one of the favorites to win a league title this season and strong candidate to compete for a Memorial Cup. Carbonneau, a right wing, has seven points, including five goals, in the team's first four games this season, including two goals and an assist in a 10-4 win over Terre-Neuve Régiment on Thursday:

Carbonneau didn't waste any time getting on the board in his first game of the season (Armada has played eight):

The 18-year-old, who had 89 points (46 goals, 43 assists) in 62 games last season, is on pace for 105 points (75 goals, 30 assists) in 60 games.

* Matvei Korotky -- The seventh round pick in 2024 has played the most games of any of the Blues prospects thus far with 13 games playing for SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League and got off to a hot start with three goals in seven games, including this one against Avangard Omsk:

The 19-year-old has eight points (three goals, five assists) in 13 games in Russia's top league, including this beauty of a goal against Lada in a 3-0 win on Sept. 21:

* Antoine Dorion -- Sort of a forgotten prospect, the 2024 seventh-round pick is off to a strong start with Quebec of the QMJHL with two goals, two assists in four games.

The forward, who was also in main Blues training camp with Carbonneau, scored in each of his first two games against Rouyn-Noranda on Sept. 25-26, including this beauty:

In his third season in Quebec, the Blues would be absolutely thrilled if Dorion, a forward, stayed on a pace to score 30 goals and add 30 assists this season in 59 games after having 10 goals, 15 assists in 56 games last season.

* Will McIsaac -- When the defenseman, a fifth-round pick in 2024, scored his second goal of the season -- a shorthanded effort in a 4-0 win over Wenatchee -- for Spokane of the Western Hockey League on Friday, he matched 33 percent of his output in five games after scoring six in 66 games last season:

McIsaac has two goals and two assists in five games after putting up 37 points (six goals, 31 assists) a season ago and is also on a crazy pace this season for 26 goals, 26 assists in 66 games after spending training camp in St. Louis.

* Adam Jiricek -- The 2024 first-round pick (No. 16) made quite the debut with Brantford of the Ontario Hockey League in his debut on Oct. 3 with his first goal of the season:

The defenseman was one of the latter cuts for the Blues in training camp and has not played in five games with the Bulldogs (one goal, two assists) and a plus-5.

The 19-year-old is on pace to play in 65 games this season, which the Blues would be thrilled with considering the injury history that has limited the right-handed D-man the past two years; he's on pace for 13 goals, 26 assists.

* Lukas Fischer -- The Sarnia Sting captain and 2024 second-round pick got off to a flying start with five of his six assists in his first two games of the season. The defenseman currently sits at a point per game with six assists in six games and is on pace for 66 points, which would obliterate his 37 points he had a season ago.

* In Springfield ... Otto Stenberg (first round, No. 25, 2023) and Juraj Pekarcik (third round, 2023) each scored his first goal of the season on Saturday in a 4-3 loss against Charlotte:

