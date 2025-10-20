St. Louis Blues Prospect Report (Oct. 19, 2025): Lindstein, Stancl Score First Pro Goals; Carbonneau Remains Hot

Two St. Louis Blues prospects received their first professional game pucks in North America on Sunday.

Defenseman Theo Lindstein and forward Jakub Stancl each scored their first professional goals with Springfield of the American Hockey League in a 5-1 win against Hershey to help the Thunderbirds gain their first win of the season.

Stancl, a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft was first up when he put the Thunderbirds on the board, a wrist shot from the slot on the edge of the inner right circle:

Lindstein, a first-round pick in 2023 (No. 29 overall), finished a Matt Luff pass from the right circle, a quick snap shot near the end of the second period that capped off the scoring and made it 5-1 for his third point in as many games that puts him on a crazy pace of 72 points (24 goals, 48 assists) on the season:

Dalibor Dvorsky, the 10th overall pick in 2023, also got on the board with his first goal of the season that made it 4-0 late in the second period:

For Dvorsky to finally take that next -- and final -- step, he had a solid first season in Springfield last year (45 points; 21 goals, 24 assists in 61 games) but the Blues will want to see more this year, to the point where the 20-year-old begins to make it look easier at that level, to the point where he starts to dominate. Time will tell.

And don't look now, but Nikita Alexandrov is off to a flying start in Springfield, with a goal and four assists in three games, including three assists on Sunday. He scored his line goal in a 5-1 loss to Hershey on Saturday:

Projections are premature at this early stage of a season, but at this pace, Alexandrov, a 2019 second-round pick, is on pace for 120 points (24 goals, 96 assists) in 72 games. Not likely but Connor McDavid-like nevertheless.

* Love (Harenstam) to see it -- With the loss of goalie Colten Ellis on waivers to the Buffalo Sabres recently, the Blues need to replenish the pipeline a bit, and it's been quite the start to the season for 2025 sixth-round pick Love Harenstam in Sweden.

Playing for Sodertalje SK of HockeyAllsvenskan, the second-tiered division in Sweden under the Swedish Hockey League, or their version of the AHL, his numbers are tremendous despite an eye-popping lower-than-expected record of 2-4-0.

The 18-year-old has a sparkling 1.63 goals-against average and .924 save percentage with one shutout after being promoted from the Sodertalje SK U20 group where he was 2-0-0 with a 1.92 GAA and .915 save percentage.

Keep an eye on this young man while he hones his craft in Europe. It's too soon for the Blues to be looking to try and get him to North America, but in due time, within a couple 2-3 years, there could be a push to get this kid here if he stays on the right trajectory.

Again, stay tuned. But this is good to see him putting up solid numbers, but let's wait and judge how he fares playing in the Swedish Hockey League, if that's the next step up, which it likely will be.

* Carbonneau scorching ... and scoring -- It was another plethora of points this past week for 2025 first-round pick (No. 19 overall), Justin Carbonneau.

The right wing scored six goals and finished with eight points in four games for Blainville-Boisbriand and now has 15 points (11 goals, four assists) in eight games.

Carbonneau started with a goal and assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to Sherbrooke last Monday before picking up his first hat trick of the season on Friday in an 8-2 win over Drummondville:

After being held off the scoresheet in a 3-1 loss to Rouyn-Noranda Saturday, the 18-year-old finished off three games in three days on Sunday with his third three-point game (two goals, one assist) in an 8-5 win over Shawinigan:

After putting up 89 points (46 goals, 43 assists) in 62 games last season for the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League last season, Carbonneau is on pace for 113 points (83 goals, 30 assists) and a plus-53 in 60 games.

* A beauty from Korotky -- It's been a nice start to the KHL season for 2024 seventh-round pick Matvei Korotky, whose shot continues to shine.

The 19-year-old, playing in his first full season in the KHL for SKA St. Petersburg, scored this beauty in a 3-2 shootout loss to Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk last Wednesday with 33 seconds remaining to salvage a point:

Korotky, who scored two goals in as many games this past week, now has a respectable 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 16 games.

* Adam Jecho -- It's been a bit of a slow start to the Western Hockey League season for Adam Jecho (2024, third round) but the center got on the board on Saturday to give him two goals and two assists in four games:

* Adam Jiricek -- The 2024 first-round pick (No. 16 overall) scored on for Brantford of the Ontario Hockey League Saturday in a 9-3 win against Brampton, giving the defenseman a three-game point streak (one goal, two assists) and five points (two goals, three assists) in seven games this season:

* Mikhail Fyodorov -- The Blues' 2025 fifth-round pick, who spent time in St. Louis during prospect camp in late June, early July, is also playing in the KHL for Metallurg Magnitogorsk with Evgeny Kuznetzov and is off to a respectable three goals, two assists in 13 games, including this goal against Torpedo in a 4-1 win:

* Lukas Fischer -- The 2024 second-round pick and captain for Sarnia of the OHL scored his first goal of the season on Friday in a 3-2 OT loss to Windsor, then added an assist on Sunday in the Sting's 5-3 win against the Spitfires in the return match, giving the defenseman eight points (one goal, seven assists) in eight games.

* Ivan Vorobyov -- After starting the season for Spartak Moskva of the KHL, playing three games (no points), the forward and 2021 seventh-round pick has picked up the pace for Khimik Voskresensk of the VHL, Russia's second division with eight points (four goals, four assists) in nine games, including a goal on Saturday.

