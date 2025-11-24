St. Louis Blues Weekly Prospect Report (Nov. 23)

There's been plenty of chatter here regarding Matvei Korotky, a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft by the St. Louis Blues and the quality shot-making ability he has.

While Korotky is injured right now for SKA St. Petersburg in the KHL, another late-round Russian is starting to make some waves in the KHL.

Mikhail Fyodorov, a 2025 fifth-round pick, returned last week after missing five games with an undisclosed injury and when he returned on Nov. 16 to play 14:40, his ice time elevated over the next three games and the 18-year-old has not disappointed.

Fyodorov had an assist and played 17:14 with four shots on goal and was a plus-2 in Metallurg Magnitogorsk's 4-3 win against Traktor Chelyabinsk and fellow Blues prospect, defenseman Arseni Koromyslov, last Tuesday. Then came goals in back-to-back games for the first time.

Fyodorov scored, played 19:42 with three shots on goal, a bumper play pass, in a 5-4 win against Avtomobilist Ekaterinburg on Thursday, then scored on Saturday to tie the game 2-2 in the second period of a 4-3 shootout win against Admiral Vladivostok, playing 16:48 in that game:

Fyodorov, who attended Blues prospect camp in early July, now is up to five goals and three assists in 21 games and has a plus-5 on the season and a three-game point streak to boot.

He's starting to get top six minutes, encouraging as an 18-year-old playing in Russia's top league. And he's really shooting pucks, with 15 shots on goal the past five games.

* Carbonneau keeps scoring -- Justin Carbonneau, the 19th pick in the 2025 draft, is determined to stay in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League goal scoring race.

The forward added two goals on Friday and Saturday to extend his point streak to four games (three goals, two assists) and give him goals in three of the past four games for Blainville-Boisbriand.

Carbonneau scored in a losing effort on Friday, 4-2 against Shawinigan and QMJHL leading goal scorer Felix Lacerte, who also scored in the game:

Carbonneau then added a goal and assist on Saturday in a 3-1 win against Val-d'Or to up the Armada's record on the season to 15-6-3-0, which is good for 33 points and first place in the Western Conference by two points over Rouyn-Noranda.

Carbonneau, who trails Lacerte 21-20 in the goal race, is now at a goal per game pace on the season and has 26 points (20 goals, six assists) in 20 games and remains on pace to score 60 goals on the season.

* Jiricek, Brantford stay red-hot -- The beat goes on for 2024 first-round pick (No. 16) Adam Jiricek and Brantford of the Ontario Hockey League.

Jiricek and the Bulldogs played twice this week and the defenseman extended his point streak to 11 games (five goals, 12 assists).

Jiricek scored a power-play goal in the second period of a 5-0 win against Niagara on Thursday:

He would then add two assists in a 7-2 win against Lukas Fischer (2024 second-round pick) and Sarnia on Friday.

Things can't be going any better for Jiricek and the Bulldogs, who remain the only team in the Ontario Hockey League without a regulation loss (18-0-4-1) and are the top-ranked team in the latest CHL rankings.

Jiricek has 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) in 20 games and is a plus-16.

* Jecho continues hot and cold run -- 2024 third-round pick Adam Jecho was burning a blazing trail while Edmonton of the Western Hockey League was also sizzling.

The Oil Kings were on a nine-game winning streak to jump into first place in the Eastern Conference (18-6-1-1) and although Jecho's three-game point streak came to an end on Saturday (one goal, four assist), the center now has 12 points his past 11 games (three goals, nine assists).

He scored a net front goal cleaning up a loose puck in a 5-2 loss to Kelowna after adding two assists Tuesday in a 4-3 overtime win over Penticton to extend the Oil Kings' winning streak to nine in a row:

Jecho is now up to 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in 24 games after starting the season with just six points the first 13 games.

* Harenstam keeps putting up great numbers -- The wins may not be there for 2025 sixth-round pick Love Harenstam, but the goalie sure continues to give his team, Södertälje SK of HockeyAllsvenskan in Sweden, a chance.

The 18-year-old has allowed two or fewer goals in 11 of 14 games played, including 13 starts; he stopped 27 of 29 shots on Wednesday in a 2-1 loss to Kalmar before stopping 32 of 33 shots on Friday in a 2-1 win over Almtuna.

Harenstam has a sparking 2.00 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage, yet is now just 4-10-1 on the season for a struggle-to-score squad despite stopping 325 of 353 shots faced.

* Mayich gets his second -- Matthew Mayich, a 2023 sixth-round pick how has two goals and an assist in 14 games for Clarkson University; the defenseman scored the lone goal Friday in a 4-1 loss to Quinnipiac (highlight at the 2:35 mark) for the 4-10-0 Golden Knights:

* On the injury front -- Korotky has not played since Oct. 31 with a lower-body injury; he was on a three-game point streak (four goals, one assist).

Otto Stenberg (2023, first round pick), Jakub Stancl (2023 fourth round) and Aleksanteri Kaskimaki (2022 third round) returned on Tuesday for Springfield of the American Hockey League. Stancl missed a month, Stenberg and Kaskimaki each two games.

