St. Louis Blues Weekly Prospect Report (Nov. 30)

The Brantford Bulldogs and Adam Jiricek finally showed a chink in their armor.

The juggernaut out of the gates this season in the Ontario Hockey League had yet to lose a game in regulation as we approached December, but that all ended this past week.

Jiricek's point streak also came to an end but not before extending it by two more games.

The defenseman and No. 16 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft increased his streak to 13 games with an assist Friday in a 2-1 loss to Brampton, then picked up the game-winning goal at 8:52 of the third period in a 4-3 win against Kitchener:

But on Sunday, it finally ended in a 5-4 loss to Oshawa.

Jiricek is now up to to 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) in 23 games on the season and a plus-15, but had 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in his point streak for the 19-2-4-1 Bulldogs, who lead the Eastern Conference by 10 points with a plus-58 goal differential while falling twice in three days after going 23 straight games without a regulation loss.

Others who made the highlight cuts:

* Juraj Pekarcik -- The 2023 third-round pick scored in back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday for a suddenly hot Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League.

Pekarcik, who has five goals, seven assists in 19 games this season, his first in the 'A,' scored in a 6-3 win over Bridgeport on Friday:

The winger then scored again in the rematch with the Islanders in a 3-2 shootout loss:

It has been a tough start to the season for Springfield, but since Nov. 18, the Thunderbirds are on a five-game point streak (3-0-2), and Pekarcik has a point in three of them (two goals, one assist).

* Justin Carbonneau -- The No. 19 pick in the 2025 draft didn't get on the scoresheet on Sunday for Blainville-Boisbriand of the Quebec Maritines Junior Hockey League in a 4-1 win at Victoriaville on Sunday, but the forward had a goal and three assists to set a point and assist high for the season on Saturday in a 6-3 home win against Gatineau:

Carbonneau is now up to 30 points (21 goals, nine assists) in 22 games.

* Lukas Fischer -- The defenseman and 2024 second-round pick had a goal and an assist on Saturday for Sarnia of the Ontario Hockey League in a 6-2 loss to Sault Ste. Marie on Friday:

Fischer now has 18 points (three goals, 15 assists) in 22 games and is a minus-3 for a struggling Sting side.

* Otto Stenberg -- The 2023 first-round pick (No. 25) had a goal and an assist for Springfield in a 6-3 win at Hartford on Wednesday, his first goal since the opener (14 games) on Oct. 11:

The forward then had an assist on Saturday giving him three points his past three games after having just three points (one goal, two assists) his first 14 games.

* Aleksantei Kaskimaki -- Another forward who has picked up some scoring the past few games with two goals and an assist in three games this past week for Springfield.

The third-round pick in 2022 scored at Hartford on Wednesday:

He then had a goal and an assist against Bridgeport on Friday, a beauty of a wrister:

Kaskimaki. has four goals and three assists in 16 games.

* Will McIsaac -- The defenseman and 2024 fifth-round pick scored the lone goal for Spokane of the Western Hockey League on Wednesday in a 6-1 loss to Kelowna on Wednesday, then had an assist Saturday in a 4-1 loss, also to Kelowna:

McIsaac has three goals and seven assists in 23 games for the Chiefs.

* Adam Jecho -- The 2024 third-round pick had a goal and an assist on Sunday for Edmonton of the WHL in a 6-5 win against Saskatoon to give the forward seven points (two goals, five assists) the past five games:

* Injury updates -- Forward Matvei Korotky, a seventh-round pick in 2024, remains out for SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL with a lower-body injury, having last played Oct. 31, is close to returning to the lineup, per a source.

Forward Ivan Vorobyov, a seventh-round pick in 2021 who started the season with Spartak Moskva in the KHL but has since been with Khimik Voskresensk of Russia's VHL, remains out.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.