Three Ways The Blues Can Line Up Offensively

The St. Louis Blues' training begins tomorrow, and this season's team carries plenty of hype and intrigue.

The Blues' defense core seems to be fairly locked up, but up front, the Blues have plenty of depth. Finding the best way to deploy them is the challenge for coach Jim Montgomery.

The Blues have several players locked into their lineup, but some young prospects could compete for roles during pre-season.

Most Probable:

Buchnevich - Thomas - Snuggerud

Holloway - Schenn - Kyrou

Neighbours - Suter - Bjugstad

Toropchenko - Sundqvist - Joseph/Walker

With the additions of Pius Suter and Nick Bjugstad, this Blues lineup was the driving force to an outstanding second half of the season and opening round of the playoffs. The Blues pushed the Jets to the brink of elimination due to their skill and suffocating forecheck.

This lineup blends offense and defense and gives the Blues the best chance to win on a nightly basis.

Young Driven:

Buchnevich - Thomas - Snuggerud

Holloway - Dvorsky - Kyrou

Neighbours - Suter - Carbonneau

Toropchenko - Schenn - Bjugstad

The lines could be changed into whatever Montgomery prefers, but this lineup would revolve around the Blues' youth. Dalibor Dvorsky is knocking at the door of a permanent call-up, and he'll be in the NHL lineup on several occasions this year at the very least. This lineup would place him between proven point producers.

Justin Carbonneau, the Blues' most recent first-round draft pick, signed his entry-level contract prior to rookie camp with the hopes of competing for a roster spot. It'll be an uphill battle for the 18-year-old to make the squad, but his skill, size and feistiness could put him in contention.

Physical Presence:

Buchnevich - Thomas - Toropchenko

Holloway - Schenn - Kyrou

Neighbours - Suter - Snuggerud

Lucic - Sundqvist - Bjugstad

This group of forwards puts a physical force; someone who wants to be engaged physically on each shift on each line. The scoring balance in the top six might be a bit wayward, but the Blues would be a difficult team to play against.

Milan Lucic is currently on a PTO, and he isn't guaranteed a roster spot. GM Doug Armstrong is open to giving Lucic a second chance, but his play on the ice needs to prove he's worthy of not only a contract but a roster spot. If he is the same player he once was, he adds a physical element that no other player in the Blues forward group brings.

Milan Lucic Latest In "Second Chances" For St. Louis Blues Under Doug Armstrong