Blues' Adam Jiricek Continues To Add Weight; Excited To Compete In Training Camp

St. Louis Blues defensive prospect Adam Jiricek has continued to add muscle to his frame and hopes to utilize that weight to compete at training camp.

Matthew DeFranks spoke with the 19-year-old who claims he has added 25 pounds since he was drafted 16th overall by the Blues in the 2024 NHL Draft. Currently listed at 6-foot-3, 178 pounds, the added weight will do Jiricek wonders as he competes for a roster spot and for his health.

"I go to the gym, and they already have the plan ready. I’m just doing what they told me to do," said Jiricek.

The 2024-25 campaign was marred by injuries, limiting Jiricek to just 27 games in the OHL with the Brantford Bulldogs; however, Jiricek is now healthy and ready to play hockey regularly.

"I feel great right now," Jiricek said at the Blues development camp in July. "I'm 100 percent healthy, so I enjoy coming here. I'm playing hockey, which is what I like to do."

Jiricek acknowledges that earning a spot on the Blues roster is a tall task, but he's hoping to do his best to make the decision as difficult as possible. If/when Jiricek is sent back to the Bulldogs, the Klatovy, CZE native will rejoin a Bulldogs roster that should be among the top competitors for the OHL Championship.

The Bulldogs lost Chicago Blackhawks Nick Lardis and Washington Capitals' Patrick Thomas, but the team still features Seattle Kraken 2025 top 10 pick Jake O'Brien, Blackhawks Marek Vanacker and Minnesota Wild's Adam Benak.

"I will go to camp in September and see what happens," Jiricek said. "My goal is to stay here in St. Louis, but if that's not going to happen, we'll see what's going to be next. But I will do my best to stay here. I know there is good players here, but my job is to fight to try and stay here."

Including his participation in the OHL season, Jiricek will likely play a key role on Team Czechia's World Junior Championship roster. At last year's event, Jiricek recorded five assists in seven games, leading Team Czechia in points by a defenseman.

The 2025-26 campaign will be a vital season for Jiricek. He needs to prove that he can stay healthy, but also that despite the injuries, his development hasn't been stunted.

Last night in the opener of the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase, Jiricek scored and was a difference maker from the backend. It was the formula the Blues want Jiricek to continue to replicate.