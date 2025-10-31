Blues Are Dealing With Serious Goaltending Issues

The St. Louis Blues dropped yet another game, extending their losing streak to six games.

They picked up a point against the Vancouver Canucks, losing 4-3 in a shootout. It was a back-and-forth affair scoring-wise, but the Blues controlled plenty of the play. They outshot the Canucks 39-18, but Kevin Lankinen stole the show.

For the Blues, it was another subpar outing for Jordan Binnington. He stopped just 15 of the 18 shots he faced, resulting in an .833 save percentage. This season, in nine games, the 32-year-old has posted an .860 SP and a 3.21 goals against average. In those nine games, Binnington has picked up just two wins.

It's been even worse for Joel Hofer, who has recorded a .793 SP and a 5.80 GAA in four games. Hofer looked stellar in his first start of the season against the Calgary Flames, but since then, it's been a steady decline in performance.

The Blues are allowing a whopping 4.27 goals per game, which ranks 31st in the NHL. Coincidentally, the Blues have done a great job of limiting shots against, ranking third in the NHL while allowing just 24.7 shots.

Every NHL team wants to allow fewer high-danger chances, but preventing any high-danger chances is impossible. When they do occur, they need their goaltender to save them, and so far, the Blues' goaltenders haven't done that.

This season is an important one for Binnington. Although he proved he was deserving of the No.1 role during the 4 Nations Face-Off, he can't make the team purely on name value. He needs to perform at a top level throughout the NHL season to earn a spot on the team, as well as the starting role.

The Blues sit in last place in the Central Division, and if they hope to fight for a playoff spot, they need Binnington and Hofer to find their games.

