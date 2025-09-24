Blues Coach Praises Jordan Kyrou For Maturity And Defensive Habits

St. Louis Blues winger Jordan Kyrou is entering his sixth full season as an NHL player, and the book is out on his skill, but the talented forward has matured and improved on other aspects of his game, according to coach Jim Montgomery.

The 27-year-old has recorded 30-plus goals and 70-plus points in three of the last four seasons and has truly placed himself into the upper echelon of offensive wingers in the NHL. Despite rumors floating around that Kyrou was available for trade in the off-season, Montgomery is a fan of Kyrou as a player and a person.

“One thing I noticed when I came back is Jordan Kyrou had really matured, as a person,” said Montgomery on the Cam and Strick podcast. “Not so much as a player. As a player, he had, but more so as a person. I also noticed that he cared more about the defensive zone. His habits, in the d-zone, and we are playing a different d-zone now than we had previously when I was here. But it also enabled simplicity in the d-zone, especially for wingers. He really bought into it, his stick positioning, his reloads in the offensive zone, his ability to chase down and strip pucks, that had become something that the young Jordan Kyrou wasn’t even aware about."

Kyrou's speed is his best asset, and now that he incorporates it to affect both sides of the puck, Kyrou has become an outstanding 5-on-5 player. Montgomery mentioned that in the playoffs, Kyrou led the Blues in chances created at 5-on-5 by a wide margin.

Heading into the 2025-26 season, Kyrou is projected to play on the second line with Dylan Holloway and one of Pius Suter or Brayden Schenn. The pair of centers' best aspects of their games are their defensive capabilities, which will help Kyrou continue to improve defensively, but it can also open up the game more for his skill to shine.

The 2016 second-round pick hasn't been able to eclipse his career-high of 75 points, which he set back in the 2021-22 season, but with the skill on the Blues roster and the trust from Montgomery, Kyrou could be poised to set new goal and point totals.

