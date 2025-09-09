Blues' Dalibor Dvorsky’s Breakthrough Might Have To Come On The Wing

Dalibor Dvorsky's rookie season in the AHL was outstanding, so much so that he earned a call-up to the NHL, where he skated in his first two games, but if the 20-year-old wants to be a full-time NHLer, he may have to do it on the wing.

Throughout his junior and AHL career, Dvorsky has been a center, and a very good one at that. But the current makeup of the St. Louis Blues indicates that his initial breakthrough into the NHL may have to come on the wing, a position he has some experience playing in.

Currently, the Blues centers consist of Robert Thomas, Brayden Schenn, Pius Suter and Oskar Sundqvist, all of whom aren't moving from the middle of the ice unless injuries occur. Where the Blues may have openings is on the wing, especially after Zack Bolduc was traded to the Montreal Canadiens in the off-season.

Dvorsky plays a very balanced game. He is an excellent puckhandler and uses his stick handling to create open ice to show off his elite release and passing abilities. On the defensive side, Dvorsky's 6-foot-1, 205-pound frame allows him to use his size to knock players off the puck and his hockey IQ to position himself to break up plays.

Dvorsky's AHL rookie campaign witnessed him notch 21 goals and 45 points, ranking tied for second in goals and tied for third in points on the Springfield Thunderbirds. A strong rookie camp, followed by training camp, pre-season and then the start of the AHL season should put Dvorsky at the top of the list of forwards to be called up to the NHL.

Schenn, the Blues' captain, is the current second-line center, but now 34 years old, Schenn isn't getting any younger, and as he inches towards the conclusion of his eight-year, $6.5 million contract, it may be wise for the Blues to transition him to the wing in the next two seasons. At the moment, Schenn hasn't shown any signs of slowing down, but when that day does come, the patience the Blues have demonstrated with Dvorsky, their 2023 10th overall pick, will pay off.

He'll be able to take Schenn's role as the No.2 center and allow him to move into the bottom-six, providing the Blues with additional depth.

The Blues have made it very apparent that they are willing to give their prospects as much time as they believe they need to be NHL-ready and fit a role when they do enter the lineup. No Blues prospect highlights this more than Dvorsky. He may not play all 82 games with the Blues or be in the lineup when the playoffs roll around, but when he does enter the lineup, he won't be taken aback by the level of play.

