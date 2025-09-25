Blues Defenseman Tyler Tucker Has Arrived Into A Well-Deserved Top Six Role ... Finally

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- These days when entering the St. Louis Blues locker room, veer to the right and there’s defenseman Tyler Tucker, low-keyed as usual.

But there’s a difference these days: there’s smiles and laughter to go along with it, and for good reason.

For the first time in his NHL career, the 25-year-old can finally feel a bit comfortable with his surroundings; he can feel comfortable what he’s doing and most importantly, he can finally feel at home.

The NHL has always been the destination, but it’s been quite the journey for the Blues’ seventh-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft.

This is Tucker’s eighth training camp, and in the previous seven, it’s always been about proving himself. There’s never been a guarantee he would land a job in the NHL.

But that’s all changed in the past year or so, so much so that instead of chasing after someone else’s job, now other’s are chasing Tucker’s position, and that’s OK with him. Because since he arrived at his first Blues training camp in 2018, it’s been quite the ride.

“It’s been a long journey but well worth it,” Tucker said.

The 6-foot-1, 204-pound left-handed shot is healthy again after the most unfortunate of injuries, a right knee injury late in the third period of Game 4 of the Western Conference first round against the Winnipeg Jets and part of the Blues’ top six and most likely in the opening night lineup.

Through ups and downs, learning on the fly and good and bad play, recalls and options back to the American Hockey League to exceptional play, especially last season under Jim Montgomery and when inserted into the playoffs, Tucker has arrived on the scene as one of the boys.

“I feel like I’ve obviously taken a lot of steps and then had a little setback,” Tucker said. “Just kind of keep on proving throughout the camp and into the preseason and what not. Just trying to get better every day is big for me, and playing with confidence.”

Confidence. It’s a word players often speak of, but it’s so vital to one’s success. Tucker’s confidence has obviously soared within the past year and he felt the momentum on his side finally. And instead of shying away from it, he’s looked back on seven-plus years of blood, sweat and tears and learned to embrace the pot of gold.

“He definitely has worked for everything he’s got, and he’s done it the hard way,” Blues captain Brayden Schenn said of Tucker. “The hard way is fighting guys, blocking shots and playing a hard game, obviously which he needs to play. And then a little bit of up and down and up and down. You can tell he feels more comfortable and I think you’re going to get a really good ‘Tucks’ this year. He’s one helluva teammate and normally me saying it, the majority of the guys in this locker room would say you’d take Tyler Tucker as a teammate every single day of the week.

“He actually has one of the best sticks of getting guys, and getting in guys’ faces and just being reliable with his body and his stick and breaking up plays and he’s very good at it.”

Tucker’s momentum built with a strong showing with Springfield of the AHL last season when he put up 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 19 games and a plus-6. When he got recalled on Dec. 19, 2024 and Montgomery was hired a week later on Dec. 25, there was no turning back. He played 38 games in the regular season and put up seven points (three goals, four assists) averaging 14:35 minutes per game but a steady, reliable skater on the Blues’ third pairing.

“I got to play a lot of games with a very experienced D-partner in (Ryan) Suter, and that was a big help,” Tucker said. “I feel like you learn a lot of little things. Not the flashy things or anything, but just simple, little things that you take and they go a long way, I feel like, throughout a series or throughout multiple games. So I think that’s the biggest thing. Other than that, confidence is one of the biggest things for me.”

Tucker didn’t open the series against the Jets but entered it in Game 2 and had he not been injured, likely would have stayed in the entirety of that series. His style of play helped change the complexion for the Blues that ultimately turned it into a seven-game series after losing Games 1-2 on the road.

“He played to his strengths. He knows who he is,” Montgomery said. “He was physical, but also, he’s a hockey player. He’s around the puck. His instincts take him to where the puck’s going to be. So he’s either ending plays defensively or offensively, he’s keeping pucks alive for us.”

But when Tucker’s right knee buckled toe-picking a check in the D-zone corner against Brandon Tanev, his playoff and season ended in a snap.

“Obviously tough,” Tucker said. “I felt like I was playing real good hockey towards the end. Tough to go down, obviously kind of in a meaningless game towards the end of the period. Just sucks, but happy to be back, happy with all the rehab and what not, hard work, stuff I did in the summer paid off and just happy to be back on the ice.”

Tucker is healthy, and barring any change in tactics, he will open the season on the third D-pairing with newly-acquired Logan Mailloux.

“I’ve played against him in the minors,” Tucker said. “Obviously see what he did in junior. Very, very talented player. Big guy with a lot of skill. Those are very hard to come by. Obviously just try and get him the puck and he’ll do good things with it. We’ve spent a lot of time here in the last month or so. I feel like I know him pretty well. He came in and we’ve been friends right away. It’s been nice. He’s super easy to get along with. I’m sure everyone can tell you it’s been a real easy transition for him.

“I feel good, really good. Obviously a long summer, a lot of rehab, a lot of boring stuff. I feel ready to go. Obviously first game in a while in Columbus there (last Sunday), but it felt good. Everything with the knee is going well.

“It definitely took some time. Probably two-, two-and-a-half months before I kind of started back to regular training and what not. Obviously I was in the gym, but doing more so rehab and knee-specific exercises and trying to rebuild my muscles and what not rather than just lifting with the other guys, team aspect of the gym in the summer. It went well. Obviously very thankful for the team to help me get back.”

The Blues know who Tucker is, big, strong, physical and willing to drop gloves. But what about his offense? Did he show something last season that can help putting pucks into the net on a more frequent basis? This shot against Connor Hellebuyck and the Jets that turned out to be the game-winner in Game 4 speaks volumes:

“I think it’s very underrated because the things he did offensively last year, I don’t know if he had three or four goals, but he had opportunities to have a lot more and he gets pucks through and we had a lot of almost-tips,” Montgomery said. “He’s looking for sticks and stuff. Very underrated offensively.”

“Whenever I’ve gotten the opportunities to be an offensive guy, I like doing that,” Tucker said. “It’s kind of how I played in juniors, but I’m just worried about taking care of my own end first and then if those opportunities present themselves, I’ll take them.”

Now the big question: how does Tucker build off that strong momentum gained last year? If he can find that success again, his ceiling is waiting.

“I think just continue where I left off,” he said. “Towards the end of the summer, I felt like I was a little behind. So just trying to ramp things up, keep getting better every day, trusting myself and playing with confidence is a big key for me. I thought especially down the stretch last year, that was a huge thing in my game is I felt confident with the puck, playing and doing things … not to say I normally don’t feel comfortable with but not as comfortable. I think just building and keep going in the right direction, trusting myself, trusting my instincts, just simple things. Obviously when you get hurt, you feel like you’re a long ways out. But I feel like I’m right around the corner.”

The Blues hope so.

Pius Suter "Did The Homework," Feels He Found Right Fit With St. Louis Blues

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- When the initial floodgates to free agency opened on July 1 and NHL teams had their checkbooks out, sometimes there would always be someone that would fall through the cracks, perhaps not making a hasty decision and wanting to take some time to contemplate one’s next destination.

Blues First-Round Pick Snuggerud Injured In Practice, Lucic Also Hurt; Each Day To Day

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- The St. Louis Blues were hit with a bit of their first injury bug during training camp.

Blues Coach Praises Jordan Kyrou For Maturity And Defensive Habits

St. Louis Blues winger Jordan Kyrou is entering his sixth full season as an NHL player, and the book is out on his skill, but the talented forward has matured and improved on other aspects of his game, according to coach Jim Montgomery.