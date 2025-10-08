Blues Have Experience On Defense, It Will Be Key For Tucker, Mailloux To Make Group Whole

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- When the puck drops on the 2025-26 season for the St. Louis Blues against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, they will introduce what they hope are a pair of mainstays on the blue line for some time.

We already knew Tyler Tucker had introduced himself into that role last year when he found his game, but for the first time in a meaningful atmosphere, he and Logan Mailloux will be matched together.

That’s 98 games’ worth of NHL experience (90 games for Tucker, eight for Mailloux) that will get rolled out as opposed to a veteran top four of Cam Fowler (1,042 games), Justin Faulk (980), Colton Parayko (723) and Philip Broberg (149) that account for 2,894 games’ worth of experience.

OK, Broberg’s 149 isn’t exactly years of experience, but he had a whole season in the NHL last year and has more games that the aforementioned two combined, so consider that third pair the least experienced.

And that’s OK, because there’s a reason the Blues put the 25-year-old Tucker and 22-year-old Mailloux, acquired from the Montreal Canadiens for Zack Bolduc for a reason.

To grow together and complement one another.

“I’m excited,” Tucker said. “Obviously spent a week and a half now together, playing together, practicing together. I’m excited for the opportunity. I know what kind of player he can be. Just excited to go out there and play with him.

“Everyone knows that he’s a skilled D-man. I knew that. I didn’t know just how physical he can be. I didn’t really realize how physical and how much of a rat he is out there, which I like. I’m excited to share the ice with him.”

One is known as the big, physical workhorse and the other comes in an offensive defenseman pedigree.

“We complement each other’s games here pretty well,” Mailloux said. “I think we’re both looking forward to playing a physical brand back there and being tough to play against every night, kind of being out there against anyone. I think we’ve got to build the trust from the coaching staff, and I think we’re both excited.

“I kind of look at myself as an offensive guy, a two-way guy at the same time. It’s definitely something that complements my game. I really like the style here.”

The coaching staff has given the two a lot of runway, playing a plethora of minutes each time out in the preseason and have come away feeling good about it.

“I thought the game in Chicago they were excellent, they played a lot of minutes purposely and I thought they were dominant physically and at both ends of the ice,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said of a 4-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks last Saturday. “Now I know it wasn’t an NHL team, but regardless, they’re building the right way. Today at practice, they both looked good.”

Fowler and Parayko will be the catalysts, with Broberg and Faulk playing equally important minutes, but for Tucker and Mailloux, if they can bring up the anchor, this defensive six can be really well-balanced.

“For us to have success, that’s what we’re going to have to do,” Tucker said. “That’s what I’m excited for. He’ll do a good job with that too.”

