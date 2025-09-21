Blues Prospect Continues To Stand Out; Making Quite The Impression In Second Season With Team

St. Louis Blues prospect Aleksanteri Kaskimaki took part in the opening pre-season game last night, continuing to make an impression on the coaching staff.

The 21-year-old had a positive rookie season in the AHL with the Springfield Thunderbirds, notching 11 goals and 34 points in 63 games, good enough for eighth in goals and sixth in points on the team.

Prior to the pre-season opening 2-1 shootout loss to the Dallas Stars, Kaskimaki was a force at the prospects tournament and continued to show off his high energy and skill in training camp. Against a Stars team which featured NHLers Mavrik Bourque, Alexander Petrovic, Nils Lundkvist, Sam Steel and Radek Faksa, Kaskimaki finished the game with a shot on goal and a hit in 16:55 of ice time.

The young centermen skated on a line with Nathan Walker and Alexey Toropchenko, fitting in perfectly and helping the line win plenty of small ice puck battles. Kaskimaki's lone hiccup was on an ill-advised play in overtime that was intercepted in the middle of the ice on an outlet that led to Carbonneau's penalty.

Kaskimaki was involved in the Blues' only goal, moving the puck to Dylan Holloway behind the goal and then quickly getting to the front of the net. After Holloway sent the puck to Logan Mailloux, he fed it to Justin Carbonneau, who used Kaskimaki as a pass option to sneakily beat the Stars' goaltender.

There is plenty to like from Kaskimaki's overall game. He plays with a high pace, always looking to carry the puck through the neutral zone and initiate rush offense. Offensively, the 5-foot-11, 181-pound center uses deception and his hands to create shooting chances. He likes to use the defender's legs to his advantage, sliding the puck through their legs with different release points in an attempt to change the angle and confuse the goaltenders.

He found success with it in Liiga, Finland's top professional league, before the jump to North American hockey, recording 10 goals and 17 points in 48 games as a 19-year-old.

The 2022 third-round pick (73rd overall) possesses several NHL-translatable skills. His skill set screams successful bottom-six player, and with some more time to refine his game in the AHL, Kaskimaki could be one of the many players who earn a call-up to the NHL sometime this season or next.

"Kaskimaki is one of my ... I saw him at the World Junior in Sweden. There's something about that player that attracts me to him," said GM Doug Armstrong in the exit interviews following the Blues' elimination from the playoffs. "His detail. He reminds me a lot of, I hate putting comparisons out because I get held to it, but not the offense of Alex Steen; he doesn't have that offense yet, might never have that offense, but he has that understanding of the game, understanding the important times of the game, where important ice is, how to get to it. I saw that when he represents his national team. He's a guy if does what he's supposed to do, I see him getting games next year. If he does what he's supposed to do and has a great training camp, he could start with us."

Making the team is certainly a long shot, but Kaskimaki is off to a flying start in showing that he is more NHL-ready than some may believe.