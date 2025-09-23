Could Robert Thomas Be The First Blues Player To Score 100 Points Since 1994?

The St. Louis Blues haven't had a 100-point scorer since Brendan Shanahan notched 52 goals and 102 points in the 1993-94 season, but after several strong offensive seasons and young stars littered throughout the roster, Robert Thomas could put an end to the drought.

Thomas has finished three of the past four seasons above a point per game, and his most recent campaign featured his highest points per game rate of 1.16. To record 100 points in an 82-game season, a player must click at 1.22 points per game.

Now 26 years old, Thomas is both a proven point producer and a true No.1 centerman. He's built chemistry with several players within the Blues' forward group, and the up-and-coming prospects at the Blues' disposal will only propel Thomas' game.

Thomas is a pure playmaker, and although it was for a brief period, he built great chemistry with Jimmy Snuggerud, a pure sniper. The threat of Snuggerud's one-timer and catch-and-release shot will open up ice for Thomas, and if the Blues put too much emphasis on Thomas, he'll be able to spot an open Snuggerud.

Projected to start the season alongside Thomas and Snuggerud is veteran winger Pavel Buchnevich. The 30-year-old has been a consistent 60-point scorer during his time with the Blues, and he provides the balance to Thomas and Snuggerud's offensive approach.

The options for Thomas don't stop there. On the second line, Jordan Kyrou and Dylan Holloway are skilled wingers who have worked well next to Thomas. The Blues keep the trio separate to create balance, but they can combine on the power play.

The Blues had the 16th-best power play in the NHL last year. With slight improvements and an uptick in production, Thomas could add several points to his tally and bring him closer to the 100-point plateau.

"He's so elite in every single level," said Snuggerud of Thomas on 101 ESPN St. Louis. "The subtle plays that he makes are like no one else I've ever played with. Thomas is so good at making subtle passes and finding players. So to be able to play with him for that stint at the end of the year was super special."

Coach Jim Montgomery is known for getting the best versions of his players, and Thomas could be the next player to add to that extensive list.