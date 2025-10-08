Jim Montgomery To Reunite Most Prolific Line Down Stretch Last Season For Blues

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Jim Montgomery knew all along.

Putting the Three Amigos are back together was in the cards all along.

The St. Louis Blues coach already knew what he had when training camp began when it came to the line of Brayden Schenn centering Dylan Holloway and Jordan Kyrou. That line was a catalyst in helping fuel the Blues’ run to getting back to the Stanley Cup playoffs a season ago.

There was no need to get an extensive look again.

But when the Blues signed Pius Suter as a free agent on July 2 and when camp began, the Blues put Suter between Holloway and Schenn, who was playing with Jake Neighbours and whoever they would put on that right wing.

There was no sign that Schenn was playing with Holloway and Kyrou as camp progressed, and Suter was the center in the middle for two games. Was this the changing of the guard, so to speak?

Not a chance.

When the Blues got back to practice Tuesday in preparation for their season- and home-opener Thursday against the Minnesota Wild, there was Schenn back in that familiar spot. And Montgomery said, “We will see Schenn there opening night.”

Why?

“Sometimes as a coach you just trust your gut and I watched camp,” Montgomery said. “The most important part of that is Suter came here because he wants to win, and he is an extremely good locker room guy, a team guy. He can even plug-and-play. Obviously our captain, we know that about him. Having those two being able to move between the two and three hole, it makes it very flexible and one of the reasons I thought the Suter signing was really important to our team depth.”

Suter was between Neighbours and Mathieu Joseph, and that looks like the likely trio that will open Thursday, but this was all along a trial to see if the Blues could have another option in a long season should one be needed.

Montgomery is more that comfortable using either there.

“A hundred percent. Yeah,” he said. “Sometimes you get a feel as a coach that the energy’s going to be better if we put guys back together that had success last year, and that’s how we’re going to start the year. It’s going to change. I guarantee you it’s going to change.”

In the month beginning March 15 that led the charge to the playoffs, which included a franchise record 12-game winning streak, Kyrou benefited the most with 20 points (12 goals, eight assists) in 16 games, Holloway had 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 11 games before his season ended because of injury on April 5, and although Schenn had just 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 16 games, that line was so dynamic in so many different ways.

“We had some really good ‘chem’ last year,” Holloway said. “I think as a line, we all complement each other super well. Definitely real excited to be playing with those guys again and I think we should be good.

“I think that’s the goal (is) to get back to right where we were. We were playing at such a high level there for a few months in a row. I think we know what works well for us, know what we need to do to get to our game. I think as long as we play smart and playing to our strengths, we’ll get right back to it.”

That’s why the trio feels it didn’t need a full training camp together.

“I know training camp we weren’t together, but we feel like we have chemistry,” Schenn said. “For me, my job is obviously get them the puck and create room and space and go to the net. They’re obviously both very dynamic and good shooters. It’s a combination that’s worked in the past. Now it’s on us to have good communication here early. Probably watch video from last year of what made us successful and mentally dial it in and communication’s huge. Last year’s not this year and we have to find ways to be better.”

In 46 games together last year, the line had a Corsi-for edge of 489-414 and a 29-13 goals-for edge in 5 on 5 situations and fans were wondering why would the coaching staff mess with something that obviously wasn’t broken. Just for that, the option to pivot if necessary.

“Honestly in camp every year, you’re always with someone and then it switches and vice versa,” Schenn said. “What we talked about two days ago or whatever, we figured it was going to be a little bit of both with me and ‘Sutes.’ That’s what’s good about our team. We have interchangeable parts and guys who can kind of play with whoever. We’ll just kind of see how it goes with the flow.”

Blues Know Jordan Binnington Is Elite, Yet Goalie Has To Prove Once Again He's One Of The Best

ST. LOUIS – The NHL season for 2025-26 drops the puck on Tuesday. For the St. Louis Blues , it opens Thursday at home against the Minnesota Wild

Blues GM Gives Update On Sundqvist, Lucic

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong provided updates on two veteran forwards before the regular-season opener on Thursday against the Minnesota Wild

Blues Were Hoping To Keep Colten Ellis In Organization, Happy He Gets Opportunity In NHL