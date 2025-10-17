Kessel To Debut For Blues Saturday Against Stars

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Matthew Kessel has been biding his time to get into the St. Louis Blues lineup this season.

The defenseman will wait no more when the 25-year-old makes his season debut on Saturday against the Dallas Stars.

Kessel, who came into the season as the Blues’ seventh defenseman, will be paired with Tyler Tucker.

“I’m looking forward to it a lot, ready to go,” Kessel said after practice Friday. “Excited to be playing against Dallas.

“We’ve played together up here throughout our time here and definitely in Springfield. I definitely think we’ll be ready to go.”

Kessel will replace Logan Mailloux, who will be a healthy scratch after playing the first four games but was a minus-4 in an 8-3 loss against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.

Kessel has just had to wait his turn and put the work on throughout training camp and during the season and will not, at least for a game, get a shot to earn some playing time despite some natural frustrations.

“That’s natural I think, but you don’t want to let it change you too much, get your emotions off either way,” Kessel said. ‘You’ve got to come to the rink every day, try to get better no matter what. If you’re in the lineup or not, that’s what I’ve been focusing on, trying to stay a little neutral with that and still continue when I get in here, continue to grow every game and just try to keep improving, keep working hard.

“Just trying to control what I can control and still get better every day, trying to practice hard and make sure my reps count and be ready for when the time comes to step in and help the team out and make a difference.”

Blues coach Jim Montgomery said there’s a way they want – and need – Kessel to play.

“His best game is he’s really aggressive from the red line in, pinching pucks, jumping into plays,” Montgomery said. “I want to see him get more aggressive from the red line back towards our goal line, killing plays and starting plays.”

Kessel is in just his third full season and will play in his 71st game on Saturday; he has a goal and nine assists.

“I think they just want me to be assertive in my game,” Kessel said. “That’s the main thing. I think that’s attacking maybe a little more, being a little more aggressive and more physical. When I get in close out plays, stall plays in the D-zone and get the puck moving north, get pucks to the net in the O-zone. I think if I can do that, I’ll be helping out the team putting positives forward.”

