Robert Thomas Become Fifth Fastest Blues Player To Reach 400 Points

Robert Thomas picked up his 400th career point in the St. Louis Blues' 7-4 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Thursday, becoming the fifth fastest Blue to hit the milestone.

While trailing 4-1, Thomas picked up an assist on Pavel Buchnevich's first goal of the season, giving him 400 career NHL points. With the assist, Thomas hit the 400 point mark in 473 games, doing it faster than any other Blues player besides Brett Hull, Bernie Federko, Pavol Demitra and Garry Unker.

Thomas has started the season very slowly. Through seven games, the 26-year-old has notched just one goal and four points. He's among the many Blues players whose play needs to improve if the Blues are going to fix their early-season struggles.

As Thomas approaches 500 games, it's fair to say the Blues got plenty of value from picking Thomas. Selected in the first round (20th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft, Thomas has blossomed into a No.1 center as one of the best passers and playmakers in the NHL.

Only five players from Thomas' draft class have more points than the Aurora, Ont., native. Those players are Elias Pettersson, Cale Makar, Nico Hischier and Jason Robertson. Robertson is the only player selected after Thomas to have more points.

Thomas will attempt to add to his career tally and begin to turn around his slow offensive start to the season on Saturday when the Blues begin a brief two-game road trip starting in Detroit.

