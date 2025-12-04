2 Lightning Players Who Could Sign Extensions Next

The Tampa Bay Lightning signed defenseman Ryan McDonagh to a three-year, $12.3 million contract extension on Dec. 4. As a result of this, he will continue to be a big part of their top four.

With the Lightning getting McDonagh locked up on this new deal, let's look at two Bolts who could sign contract extensions next.

Darren Raddysh

Darren Raddysh is certainly a contract extension candidate to watch on the Lightning. The right-shot defenseman is having a strong year offensively for the Bolts in 2025-26, posting three goals and 16 points in 20 games so far.

Raddysh has also recorded seven points in his last four games and 13 points in his last nine contests. With all of this, the Bolts certainly could look to keep the pending UFA around.

JJ Moser

JJ Moser is another Lightning defenseman to keep an eye on. The pending restricted free agent has been a nice part of the Bolts' blueline since his arrival, so it would be understandable if they worked hard to get him extended. In 24 games so far this season, he has recorded one goal, seven points, and a plus-15 rating.