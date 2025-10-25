2 Lightning Superstars Hit Huge Milestones

During the Tampa Bay Lightning's Oct. 25 contest against the Anaheim Ducks, both forward Nikita Kucherov and defenseman Victor Hedman hit major career milestones.

With his assist on Jake Guentzel's goal at the 12:19 mark of the second period, Kucherov recorded the 1,000th point of his NHL career. Then, at the 14:20 mark of the second period, Hedman got his 800th career point by assisting on Anthony Cirelli's goal.

Kucherov is now just the second player to record 1,000 points with the Lightning, as the first player to do so was Steven Stamkos. As for Hedman, he is the fifth Lightning player to record 800 points as a member of the club. In addition, according to NHL Public Relations, he is now only the third active NHL defenseman to have 800 career points.

Kucherov and Hedman have been such big pieces of the Lightning's roster for several years now, and seeing them hit two impressive milestones like this only further demonstrates that. It will be very fascinating to see what these two Lightning superstars accomplish next.