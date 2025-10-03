A.J. Greer Fined for Roughing Brandon Hagel in Panthers-Lightning Preseason Game

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety has fined Florida Panthers forward A.J. Greer $2,213.54 for roughing Tampa Bay Lightning’s Brandon Hagel during Thursday night’s preseason game.

Midway through the first period, Greer cross-checked Hagel, then appeared to high-stick and sucker punch him in the head.

Anthony Cirelli swarmed in to defend Hagel, and defenseman Darren Raddysh later tackled Greer, igniting the first of several wild scrums in a game that piled up 186 total penalty minutes.

Greer received a 10-minute misconduct penalty on the play, and Hagel exited the game with an undisclosed injury. He was not a participant in practice on Friday.

Hagel has been a focal point for the Panthers since last April, when he received a one-game suspension for an illegal hit to the head on Aleksander Barkov in Game 2 of the first-round.

When Hagel returned from his suspension in Game 4, his postseason quickly ended after Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad delivered a direct hit to Hagel's head.

There was no penalty on the play, and Ekblad went on to score, with Florida winning 4-2 and taking a 3-1 series lead. He was later suspended for two games as the NHL Department of Player Safety determined the hit was done “with requisite force for supplemental discipline.”

Ekblad had just returned from a 20-game suspension for violating the league’s performing enhancing drug program prior to the start of the playoffs.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper kept comments brief after Thursday night’s game.

“Everything is about being ready a week from tonight, not tonight,” Cooper said when asked about Hagel’s status. “So we just do everything to make sure we're looking after that.”

The Lightning will meet the Panthers again on Saturday for their final preseason game.