Despite injuries, Lightning look to extend win streak against Red Wings

The Tampa Bay Lightning head into Detroit on Friday with a chance to push their win streak to a season-best six games. The matchup marks the second time the two teams have met this season, following a 2–1 overtime loss for the Lightning on Oct. 17 at Little Caesars Arena.

The Lightning (14-7-2) currently lead the Atlantic Division, having outscored their opponents 20-6 over their last five games. Detroit, meanwhile, is coming off two consecutive losses but remains just three points behind the Lightning in the standings.

Pontus Holmberg returned to the lineup on Wednesday after missing seven games with an undisclosed injury. Meanwhile, Anthony Cirelli slotted in on the top line for Brayden Point, who missed his second consecutive game.

The team is still without defensemen Victor Hedman, Ryan McDonagh, Erik Cernak, and Max Crozier, all are on injured reserve. To help fill the gaps, Declan Carlile and Steven Stantini have been called up from the Syracuse Crunch. Carlile notched his first goal in five starts on Wednesday against Calgary. Additionally, Simon Lundmark was recalled on Friday morning, though it remains unclear whether or not he will play.

The Lightning are looking to maintain a defense-first approach as they head into their back-to-back games this weekend.

“It all starts in the D-zone with closing guys quick. And I think we’ve done that and managing the puck, and that’s what’s kind of helping us," Zemgus Girgensons said after the game on Wednesday. “Whether it would be forecheck or in the D-zone, if you can take the time and space away and you close in on guys quick, it kind of fuels the whole play.”

Puck drop is scheduled for an early start at noon.