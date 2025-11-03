Ex-Lightning Forward Looking To Break The Ice

The New Jersey Devils are off to a good start this season, as they have a 9-4-0 record and are at the top of the Metropolitan Division standings. While this is the case, former Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ondrej Palat is struggling early on for the Devils.

In 13 games so far this season with the Devils, Palat has recorded just one assist. He also has gone 10 consecutive games without a point, so it has been a tough start to the year for the former Bolt.

Palat entered the 2025-26 season with the hope of having a bounce-back campaign. In 77 games during this past season, he recorded 28 points, which is low for his standards.

While there is still time for Palat to have a bounce-back year, he will need to heat back up soon to help his chances of doing so. Given his past success, especially during his days with the Lightning, the possibility of Palat getting his offense up a bit should not be ruled out.

Palat was selected by the Lightning 208th overall pick of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. In 628 games over 10 seasons with the Lightning from 2012-13 to 2021-22, he recorded 143 goals, 280 assists, 423 points, and a plus-147 rating.