Ex-Lightning Forward On Fire With New Team

During the off-season, former Tampa Bay Lightning forward Jonathan Drouin signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the New York Islanders. This was after he spent each of the last two seasons with the Colorado Avalanche.

So far, Drouin has been a solid addition to the Islanders' roster, but especially when it comes to his playmaking. In 17 games so far this season with the Islanders, he has recorded three goals, 11 assists, 14 points, and a plus-7 rating.

However, Drouin is only heating up with the Islanders as the season rolls on, too. Over his last four games, the former Lightning forward has posted two goals, five assists, and seven assists. With this, there is no question that he is red-hot right now for the Islanders.

With numbers like these, it is clear that Drouin is proving to be a nice addition to the Islanders' forward group early on. If he continues to produce offense like he has been lately, it would certainly help an Islanders club that is looking to make the playoffs.

Drouin was selected by the Lightning with the third-overall pick of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. In 164 games over three seasons with the Bolts, he recorded 29 goals, 66 assists, and 95 points.