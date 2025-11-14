Ex-Lightning Top Prospect Sent Down To AHL By Oilers

Former Tampa Bay Lightning top prospect Isaac Howard is heading to the American Hockey League (AHL), as the Edmonton Oilers have assigned him to the Bakersfield Condors.

The Lightning traded Howard this off-season to the Oilers in exchange for forward Sam O'Reilly. This was after Howard made it clear he would not sign his entry-level contract with the Bolts. Now, with this latest news, Howard will be playing in the AHL with the Condors.

Howard has appeared in 17 games this season with the Oilers, where he has recorded two goals, one assist, three points, 10 penalty minutes, and a minus-2 rating. Overall, the former Lightning top prospect has had a slow start to his NHL career, so it is understandable that he has been sent down to the AHL by the Oilers. This will now give him the chance to grow his game in a more significant role, playing in the AHL.

The Oilers will now be expecting Howard to make a big impact down in the AHL with the Condors. There is no question that the former Bolts prospect has offensive upside, as he recorded 26 goals, 26 assists, and 52 points in 37 games with Michigan State University this past season.

Howard was selected by the Lightning with the 31st overall pick of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.