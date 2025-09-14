Ex-Lightning Winger Lands PTO With New Team

A former Tampa Bay Lightning winger has landed a professional tryout (PTO).

The Dallas Stars have announced that they have signed Erne to a PTO.

Erne spent this past season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Hartford Wolf Pack. In 10 games with the New York Rangers' AHL affiliate in 2024-25, he recorded one assist, eight penalty minutes, and a minus-4 rating.

Erne last played at the NHL level with the Edmonton Oilers during the 2023-24 season. In 24 games that campaign with the Pacific Division squad, he posted one goal, one assist, two points, and 68 hits. He also played in 36 AHL games with the Bakersfield Condors that season, where he recorded six goals, six assists, and 12 points.

Erne was selected by the Lightning with the 33rd overall pick of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. From there, he spent his first three NHL seasons with the Lightning from 2016-17 to 2018-19, where he recorded 13 goals, 14 assists, 27 points, 47 blocks, and 267 hits in 114 games. His time with the Lightning ended when he was traded to the Detroit Red Wings during the 2019 NHL off-season in exchange for a 2020 fourth-round pick.