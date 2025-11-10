Jon Cooper and Lightning host annual event to support kids battling cancer

It was a colder morning than usual in Tampa Bay, but that didn’t stop the group from heading out on the water as Lightning coach Jon Cooper hosted his annual "Coop’s Catch for Kids" on Monday.

Launched in 2016 by Cooper and his wife, Jessie, the fishing tournament raises funds for pediatric cancer research. Proceeds benefit the J5 Foundation, the Cooper family’s charitable organization founded in 2022.

“It was an idea (that came) one day on the water, inspired by our good friend Tony Colton, who’s no longer with us. But his legacy has stuck with us, this tournament has stuck with us, and every year it just gets bigger and better.”

Cooper first met Colton at a local event in 2015. In the middle of his fight against cancer, Colton’s story left a lasting impression, and a friendship quickly grew between the pair. Cooper invited Colton to Lightning games and made regular visits to see him in the hospital while he was undergoing treatment.

“I’ve got a card up on my desk, so I’d see him every day,” said Cooper. “This is just a stark reminder of some of the hardships that kids face. We’re going to go out here and have a bunch of fun, but in the end, we know the purpose of what this is for, and we have heavy hearts for those who are in the hospital right behind us.” Cooper pointed toward Tampa General Hospital, which sits on the water in downtown Tampa.

By 9 a.m., the group was divided into teams. Six-year-old Remi Sutherland was paired with forward Anthony Cirelli. Now in remission after being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, Remi bravely endured eight rounds of chemotherapy over the past two and a half years.

This year, Charles Barkley joined the event to show his support for Cooper.

“I think that’s why Charles is Charles, because he’ll jump on an airplane and come out to support a cause with a whole bunch of people he doesn’t even know, but he knows it’s for the greater good,” said Cooper.

Cooper and Barkley’s friendship goes back a decade, to when the two first met in Los Angeles.

“He’s a great friend,” Barkley said of Cooper. “I don’t like to bother him during the season. I try to catch a Lightning game anytime I can because I love going to hockey games. If our schedules match, I always try to go. But, man, he’s just a great friend, and I’m glad to be a small part of an amazing day.”

In addition to Barkley, Tampa Bay Buccaneers stars Mike Evans and Baker Mayfield, as well as Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, attended the “Angler’s Party” kick-off event on Sunday night.

“A key word that we use in the locker room, is resiliency and how you fight back in the world of sports,” said Lightning captain Victor Hedman. “What these kids go through and what they do is just inspiring to all of us.”