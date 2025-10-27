Flames Get Big Night From Ex-Lightning Forward

It has been a very tough start to the 2025-26 season for the Calgary Flames. Heading into their Oct. 26 matchup against the New York Rangers, the Flames had a 1-7-1 record and lost each of their last eight games.

However, the Flames finally got back in the win column against the Rangers, as they defeated the Blueshirts by a 5-1 final score. Former Tampa Bay Lightning forward Blake Coleman played a significnat role in the Flames defeating the Rangers.

Coleman stepped up in a big way against the Rangers, as he scored two goals in the third period to secure Calgary's victory. With this strong performance, Coleman now has a team-leading five goals and one assist in 10 games so far this season.

If the Flames hope to get their season back on track, they will need their key players like Coleman to continue to have games like this for them.

In two seasons with the Lightning from 2019-20 to 2020-21, Coleman recorded 14 goals, 18 assists, 32 points, 134 hits, and a plus-17 rating. The Plano, Texas native also won the Stanley Cup twice during his days with the Bolts.