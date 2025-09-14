Former Lightning forward Corey Perry out with knee injury to start season

Former Lightning forward Corey Perry will miss the start of the season for the Los Angeles Kings due to a knee injury.

The 40-year-old was injured on Friday during a training skate at the Kings' practice facility. According to MayorsManor.com, Perry went down awkwardly along the boards and was later taken off the ice in a wheelchair. The news was also confirmed by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

On Saturday morning, the Kings confirmed Perry had surgery and is expected to be sidelined for 6-8 weeks.

Perry spent the 2021-22 and 2022-23 NHL seasons with the Lightning before signing with the Chicago Blackhawks. The 40-year old spent the last two seasons with the Edmonton Oilers. On July 1 he signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Kings as a free agent.