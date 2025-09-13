Former Lightning Forward Corey Perry Suffers Injury During Offseason Skate

Former Lightning forward Corey Perry’s availability for the start of the season may be in question after Los Angeles–based outlet MayorsManor.com reported that he appeared to suffer an injury along the boards at the L.A. Kings practice facility. Perry was reportedly taken off the ice in a wheelchair.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman confirmed that Perry was injured during Friday’s skate and is currently undergoing further evaluation. It remains uncertain whether an update will be made available before training camp.

Perry spent the 2021-22 and 2022-23 NHL seasons with the Lightning before being traded to the Chicago Blackhawks. The 40-year old spent the last two seasons with the Edmonton Oilers. On July 1 he signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Kings as a free agent.