Former Lightning Goalie Is Back On Waivers

At the beginning of this October, the Tampa Bay Lightning claimed goaltender Pheonix Copley off of waivers from the Los Angeles Kings. Yet, the 33-year-old goaltender never appeared in a game for the Bolts during his brief time with the team, as he was traded back to the Kings shortly after in exchange for future considerations on Oct. 15.

Yet, Copley is now once again available for the taking, as the Kings have once again placed him on waivers.

Copley spent the majority of this past season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Ontario Reign, where he posted a 24-17-1 record, a .904 save percentage, and a 2.49 goals-against average. Now, if he clears waivers this time around, he will be heading back to the Reign.

Copley has played in 77 career NHL games over seven seasons, where he has recorded a 44-16-8 record, a .898 save percentage, and a 2.84 goals-against average.

Teams looking for more depth between the pipes could consider bringing in Copley because of his experience. Yet, if he clears waivers, he will head back to the Reign and should finally get into some game action this season.