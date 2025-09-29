Jack Finley is building confidence as he eyes opportunity in the NHL

From Syracuse to Tampa, Jack Finley is making the most of his opportunity. In June, Tampa Bay signed the 23-year old center to a three-year contract. The deal starts as a two-way, before converting to a one-way contract for the final two years.

Finley spent last season with the Syracuse Crunch, appearing in 40 games and putting up 28 points on 14 goals and 14 assists. He’s fully embraced his time in the AHL so far, using it to develop his skills and build confidence, which has helped his game significantly over the years.

“Syracuse has been awesome,” said Finley. “It’s the same as it is here in Tampa, they’re so professional. The coaching staff and the trainers… You see guys moving up all the time, and it's helped me so much, obviously with my hockey, but also in just learning how to be a professional.”

Players around the league told Finley the Crunch were one of the best organizations in the American Hockey League, but now he gets to see it first hand.

“I've played three full years down there, and I feel like it's helped my game tremendously.”

After battling through injuries dating back to the 2020–21 season, Finley finally earned his first NHL call-up in January. The opportunity came when the Lightning’s star center, Brayden Point was scratched after being late to a morning meeting.

The Lightning reached out that morning, and Finley made his debut against the Boston Bruins later that night. TD Garden was packed out for the divisional matchup, and the entire experience was a dream come true.

“I've been injured the last two camps, and it’s hard to really connect with the players on the team when you're just sitting and watching the practices,” Finley said.

“I think playing that game last year really helped me in learning how the team plays, learning the systems and just bonding on a on a deeper level with the guys here. It was an amazing day, one of the best days of my life. It's helped me with my confidence coming into this season.”

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Finley’s dad, Jeff, was drafted by the New York Islanders in 1985 and got his big break after a trade to the St. Louis Blues during the 1998–99 season. He often shares hockey advice with his son.

“Coming into this training camp, it was just being consistent,” Finley said, sharing advice from his dad. “I'm not going to have my best day every day. It’s great hockey, and everyone's competing trying to get a spot. Consistency is the piece I keep working on.”

Watching how serious the Lightning’s star players approach practice has been instrumental for Finley. During one training camp session, as Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point worked on the power play, Finley watched from nearby, trying to pick up on whatever he could.

“These are some of the best names in the whole world, right? They're out there and they're executing, snapping the puck around and they're serious,” Finley said. “I think my first couple of camps, I was pretty starstruck.. Just being able to watch them every single day, not taking days off. As a younger guy, you need those veteran guys to really watch and to learn from. They’ve helped me so much.”

Finley will travel with the Lightning on Tuesday to face the Florida Panthers in the final stretch of preseason games. With Nick Paul out until November, the door could be open for him to make his mark this season.