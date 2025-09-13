From The Archive: Mettle, Merit And $52 Million

The Hockey News has released its archive to all THN subscribers: 76 years of history, stories, and features.

Mettle, Merit And $52 Million - Dec. 1, 2023 - By Ian Kennedy

BRANDON HAGEL’S entire career has been a “prove it” moment. From minor hockey to the NHL, every time a coach or team overlooked Hagel, he responded, proved himself, and earned a new opportunity. And despite the fact the Tampa Bay Lightning left winger recently signed an eight-year contract extension worth $52 million, Hagel still sees himself as a player with something to prove.

For Hagel, the feeling began in his under-15 season. After putting up strong numbers with the Fort Saskatchewan Rangers, Hagel was not among the 222 players picked in the WHL’s bantam draft, which that year included future NHLers such as Nolan Patrick, Kailer Yamamoto and Dillon Dube. “It’s everyone’s dream to get drafted,” Hagel said. “You’re so young. It’s the first thing you look forward to that didn’t work out for me. I didn’t really know how to process it then.”

With the WHL looking like less of an option, Hagel turned his eyes to the college route, spending a season playing at the U-18 level before signing with the Alberta Jr. A League’s Whitecourt Wolverines. After only three games with Whitecourt in 2015-16, Hagel caught the eye of the WHL’s Red Deer Rebels, who were set to host the Memorial Cup that season. After a few practices with the team, Hagel signed and went on to have a standout rookie season, putting up 47 points in 72 games.

WHEN I GOT AN OPPORTUNITY,I KNEW I NEEDED TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF IT– Brandon Hagel

Following that campaign, Hagel finally heard his name called in a draft when the Buffalo Sabres took him in the sixth round (159th overall) in 2016.

What was supposed to be a career highlight, however, turned into another prove-it moment for Hagel. “I spent my summers training in Buffalo as they asked,” Hagel said. “Two years later, they didn’t sign me. That was crushing.”

With Buffalo off the table, Hagel re-entered the draft, but he went unselected. At that point, Hagel was again thinking of university puck, but this time looking at going the Canadian route.

Instead of giving up on his pro dream, however, Hagel again answered the adversity, enjoying a hot start in his 20-year-old season in the WHL and earning a contract offer from the Chicago Blackhawks. “It was a big part of my life going through that adversity as a kid and getting to that next level,” Hagel said. “I knew it was never easy. I was never gifted anything. When I got an opportunity, I knew I needed to take advantage of it.”

Hagel scored 41 goals and 102 points in 66 games with the Rebels in 2018-19, again answering his detractors. “It taught me a lesson and put a chip on my shoulder to never take anything for granted and prove a lot of people wrong.”

After multiple seasons impacted by COVID, Hagel persevered until his 25-goal breakout NHL campaign in 2021-22. That year, the Tampa Bay Lightning paid a hefty price to acquire Hagel at the deadline, giving up prospects Boris Katchouk and Taylor Raddysh, plus first-round picks in 2023 and 2024.

After his first full year in Tampa, in which Hagel hit the 30-goal mark for the first time in his career, the Bolts signed Hagel to a long-term deal. The confidence Tampa displayed in both the trade and pact felt unusual but welcomed. “After the (WHL) bantam draft, I never got drafted,” Hagel said. “Proved them wrong. Played four years in the WHL. Never got signed. Proved them wrong. Now, here I am with an eight-year deal. It feels good. It’s one of those things you work for your whole life. You’re doubted your whole life, but then, when someone wants you, trades for you like that, and then offers you an eight-year contract, that means a lot. I want to play for someone who wants me on their team for that long and who has that much faith in me.”

Hagel got off to a strong start this season, his last before that eight-year deal, which carries a $6.5-million cap hit, kicks in.

For many players, this would be a moment of security, a time they could finally let their guard down. Hagel, however, believes it’s just the start. He’s proved he can play in the NHL, but now he’s proving he can still get better and can win as a member of the Lightning. Hagel still feels he has something to prove in the hockey world – both to others and to himself. “When they put that trust in me, I want to give them back 100 percent,” he said. “Knowing you’re part of a core, it helps your confidence and makes you want to win. I want to win a Stanley Cup with Tampa Bay. Now, it’s about what I can do to achieve that. I still see things all the time, people saying I got lucky, or I played with good players. I give my teammates all the credit in the world, but I want to continue to prove I can do this on a consistent basis, year after year, and I want to get better every single year and continue to prove myself.”

