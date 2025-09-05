From The Archive: Ride The Lightning

The Hockey News has released its archive to all THN subscribers: 76 years of history, stories, and features.

Ride The Lightning - Aug. 12, 2024 - By Dillon Collins

In many ways, Victor Hedman was born to be a Bolt. Imposing, explosive and unrelenting in his pursuit of greatness, the 6-foot-7, 245-pound defenseman has been everything and more for the Tampa Bay Lightning since the club drafted him second overall in 2009.

Hedman is a six-time Norris Trophy finalist (winning the award in 2018), a six-time all-star, a two-time Stanley Cup champion and the 2020 Conn Smythe Trophy winner. Now 33, he continues to be one of the game’s absolute best on the blueline. But in seasons of change, there are no certainties, and nothing is more sure than that there is no sure thing.

The Lightning’s dynastic core experienced a shock to the system this summer with the departure of longtime captain and franchise ace Steven Stamkos, the team’s all-time leader in multiple metrics. The news of Stamkos’ signing with Nashville came just one day before Hedman – Stamkos’ longtime alternate captain and friend – inked a four-year, $32-million extension to remain with the team through 2028-29.

“Obviously, seeing ‘Stammer’ go, losing a guy that has been my best friend for the past 15 years, was not something that anyone expected,” Hedman said. “Me and Stammer have had a lot of conversations throughout the past few weeks. What’s been said is going to stay between us, but it’s a sad, sad day, not just for me but for the fans, the organization and the city of Tampa.

“It’s going to be hard to imagine going into our locker room and going into Amalie Arena and not seeing him on the ice. It’s going to be super, super weird, but at the end of the day, hockey is a business, and this is what it has come to. And, for us, it’s just about looking forward.”

The exit of Stamkos, owner of the most goals (555) and points (1,137) in Lightning history, was just one of the off-season moves made by GM Julien BriseBois to shake up the roster. The club brought back blueliner Ryan McDonagh in May before shipping off defender Mikhail Sergachev and gritty winger Tanner Jeannot in separate trades at the draft. Tampa Bay also made one of the biggest splashes in free agency, inking sought-after scoring winger Jake Guentzel to a seven-year, $63-million deal. But no addition or subtraction shook the hockey world quite like that of Stamkos.

“Best-case scenario, we would have loved to finish our careers in Tampa Bay together…I strongly admire what ‘Stammer’ has done not just for me but the whole city and the organization, and being a big part in winning two Stanley Cups and having all the records that he has. He’ll obviously go down as one of the best to ever play the game.”

But as the saying goes, the show must go on, and Hedman continued his standard Spartan-like off-season fitness regimen with longtime Swedish trainer Joakim Dettner, who has honed his game with a combination of explosiveness, agility and endurance. Hedman is no stranger to pushing his mind and body in the name of the game he loves.

It took Hedman a few years to find his NHL footing, but by Year 5, he was receiving Norris and all-star votes. From that point forward, there was no stopping this boulder of a blueliner.

In 2013-14, Hedman was one of the game’s most potent offensive threats from the blueline, collecting 55 points in 75 games. He eclipsed that total with 72 points in 2016-17, then won the Norris the following year. The Bolts claimed the Presidents’ Trophy in 2018-19, then won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2019-20 and ’20-21, with Hedman earning the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP for the first of those two titles.

His production has hardly slowed with age. Following a career-high 85 points in 2021-22, Hedman put up 49 points in 76 games the following year, then rebounded with a near point-per-game pace of 76 points in 78 games last season, helping to earn the high-dollar contract extension in the only NHL market he’s ever called home.

“I love the organization,” Hedman said.” I love the city. I love the fans. And I love playing and wearing that Lightning (logo) on my chest. I’m super excited to do that for another four years, and, hopefully, when it’s all said and done, to retire as a Bolt.”

Off the ice, family man Hedman has laid down roots in the Tampa Bay area. His wife and children love the Sunshine State, which made the decision to re-up with the club an easy one. “For me, I don’t know anything else, and I don’t want to know anything else,” Hedman said. “Tampa has become a home for us. Me and my wife, we have our two boys born in Tampa and roots there that go a long way. I’ve been there almost half my life. I’m just super proud and excited to hopefully retire a Bolt.”

Hedman is understandably tight-lipped at the prospect of becoming the Lightning’s next captain, but he’s the undisputed leader in Tampa Bay and a natural choice to wear the ‘C.’ He’s calm, composed and tactful – a player who leads by example on and off the ice.

Said as modestly as expected for a player of his character, the next phase for the Lightning will require an all-hands-on-deck approach. “For us, it’s got to be a group effort,” Hedman said. “And it obviously starts with me. I have to take another step in my abilities and my leadership abilities. It’s so fresh and so emotional right now. But there’s going to be a realization early on in training camp that ‘Stammer’ isn’t there, and we’re just going to have to be ready for that. And obviously, for me, I have to be ready to try and lead and steer the ship and just help the group to come together.”

