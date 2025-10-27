Lighting Forward Hits The Waiver Wire

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Tampa Bay Lightning have placed forward Mitchell Chaffee on waivers.

Chaffee has played in seven games this season with the Lightning, where he has recorded zero points, four penalty minutes, and 19 hits. His most recent appearance for the Lightning was on Oct. 23 against the Chicago Blackhawks, where he recorded three shots in 10:09 of ice time.

Chaffee just had a solid season with the Lightning in 2024-25, as he set new career highs with 12 goals, six assists, 18 points, and 133 hits in 66 games.

Teams looking for more forward depth could consider claiming Chaffee. However, if he clears waivers, the Lightning will then be free to assign him to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch.

In 105 career NHL games over four seasons split between the Minnesota Wild and Lightning, Chaffee has posted 16 goals, nine assists, 25 points, and 247 hits.