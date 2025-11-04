Lightning activate Max Crozier off Injured Reserve ahead of matchup with Avalanche

The Tampa Bay Lightning have activated defenseman Max Crozier off injured reserve. Jon Cooper indicated that Crozier will be in the lineup for their matchup against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night.

Crozier has been sidelined with a lower-body injury since Oct. 14, when the team visited the Washington Capitals. His return will give the Lightning eight healthy defensemen, meaning we could see the team go with an 11/7 lineup against Colorado.

In June, the Lightning signed Crozier to a three-year contract extension. Prior to the injury, he skated in four games with Tampa Bay, recording three assists and a plus-2 rating while averaging 13:07 of ice time per game. The points marked his first in the NHL since the 2023–24 season.