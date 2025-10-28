Lightning Announce Latest Roster Moves

The Tampa Bay Lightning are set to face off against the Nashville Predators on Oct. 28. The Lightning will be looking to stay hot, as they are entering this matchup sporting a two-game winning streak.

Now, ahead of their contest against the Predators, the Lightning have announced some roster moves.

The Lightning have shared that they have recalled forward Scott Sabourin from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch. The Bolts also announced that forward Mitchell Chaffee has officially been assigned to Syracuse after clearing waivers.

This call-up is notable for Sabourin, as he will have the opportunity to serve the final game of his four-game NHL suspension when the Lightning take on the Predators. After this, he will be eligible to play for the Lightning if they choose to keep him on the NHL roster.

While Sabourin has been suspended at the NHL level, he has been able to play with the Crunch this season. In five games this campaign with Syracuse, he has recorded one goal, one assist, and seven penalty minutes.

Chaffee, on the other hand, has recorded zero points and 19 hits this season with the Lightning. This is after he recorded 12 goals, 18 points, and 133 hits in 66 games this past season with the Bolts.