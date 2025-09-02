Lightning announce schedule and roster for 2025 NHL Prospect Tournament

The Lightning are set to host their annual preseason prospect tournament Sept. 12-13 and 15 at AdventHealth Center Ice in Wesley Chapel. The showcase will feature matchups against prospects from the Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, and Nashville Predators.

Each team will face each other once during the four-day tournament. Eligible participants include skaters and goaltenders on entry-level contracts (or less) who are 24 or younger with fewer than 20 NHL games played, although there may be exceptions.

Among the Lightning participants are five players from the 2025 NHL draft, highlighted by second-round pick Ethan Czata.

The tournament will also give Lightning fans their first look at forward Sam O’Reilly, the former first-round pick acquired from Edmonton this summer in exchange for ex-top prospect Isaac Howard. The 19-year-old appeared in 62 games for the OHL’s London Knights last season, tallying 28 goals and 71 points with a plus-56 rating. He ranked fourth in goals, third in points, and second in plus/minus on the team.

Games will be regulation length with three 20-minute periods. A five-minute, three-on-three overtime period will determine a winner if games are tied after regulation. Games will conclude with a five-player shootout regardless of the final score.

All Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and can also be streamed on www.TampaBayLightning.com.

Friday, Sept. 12

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers 2 p.m.

Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Nashville Predators vs. Carolina Hurricanes 2 p.m.

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning 5 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 15

Florida Panthers vs. Nashville Predators 12 p.m.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Tampa Bay Lightning 3 p.m.