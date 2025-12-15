Lightning assign Jack Finley to Syracuse on conditioning stint

The Lightning announced Friday that Jack Finley has been assigned to AHL Syracuse on a conditioning stint. The 23-year-old forward spent the past two seasons working his way towards a regular NHL opportunity, appearing in just one game for Tampa Bay last season.

Finley has played in 11 games for the Lightning so far this season but has dressed just twice over the past nine games. He scored his first NHL goal, the game-winner, on Nov. 15 against the Florida Panthers.

The conditioning stint can last up to two weeks, and Finley will remain on Tampa Bay’s active roster during the assignment.