Lightning Call Up 6 Players From AHL

The Tampa Bay Lightning are set to play their final preseason game of the year against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 4.

In preparation for their preseason finale, the Lightning have recalled Dylan Duke, Boris Katchouk, Scott Sabourin, Wojciech Stachowiak, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, and Roman Schmidt from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch.

Duke, 22, posted 20 goals and 40 points in 62 games last season for the Crunch. He also played in his first two career NHL games in 2024-25, where he scored one goal.

The Lightning reunited with Katchouk this off-season after signing him in free agency. In 67 games this past season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL, he recorded 21 goals, 28 assists, 49 points, and a plus-4 rating in 67 games.

Sabourin was also signed by the Lightning this off-season. In 68 games last season with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda, he recorded 10 goals, 25 points, and 111 penalty minutes. He also had zero points and a minus-2 rating in one game for the San Jose Sharks last season.

Stachowiak spent last season with ERC Ingolstadt of Germany's DEL, where he recorded 10 goals, 30 points, and a plus-15 rating in 52 games.

D'Astous posted 12 goals, 27 assists, 39 points, and a plus-26 rating in 49 games with Brynas IF of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL).