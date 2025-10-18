Lightning call up forward Scott Sabourin from Syracuse

On Friday, the Tampa Bay Lightning recalled forward Scott Sabourin from the Syracuse Crunch. Sabourin has a goal and an assist in two appearances with Syracuse so far this season.

Sabourin was given a four-game suspension for roughing Florida's Aaron Ekblad during a preseason game Oct. 4. In a video explanation, the NHL Department of Player Safety said Sabourin’s initial bodycheck was legal, but determined that his subsequent actions were intentional and made for the purpose of retribution.

The 33-year-old can only serve his suspension while on an NHL roster, so if he’s sent back up to Syracuse, it will pause the process.

Assuming Sabourin stays with the Lightning, he'll be eligible to play against Vegas on Oct. 26.