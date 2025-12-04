Lightning Call Up Goalie Ahead Of Penguins Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning have made a roster move, as they have called up goaltender Brandon Halverson from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch.

Halverson getting called up comes after goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy was not present at the team's morning skate.

Halverson has played in 13 games this season with the Crunch, where he has recorded a 9-4-0 record, a .901 save percentage, a 2.58 goals-against average, and two shutouts. This is after he posted a 22-11-8 record, a .915 save percentage, a 2.22 goals-against average, and five shutouts in 43 games with the Crunch during the 2024-25 season.

Halverson played in one game this past season for the Lightning as well, where he stopped 19 out of 24 shots he faced. This was the first time he appeared in an NHL game since the 2017-18 season when he was a member of the New York Rangers.

Halverson has appeared in two NHL games over two seasons, where he has recorded a 0-1-0 record, a .800 save percentage, and a 5.11 goals-against average. He was selected by the Rangers with the 59th overall pick of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.