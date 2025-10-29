Lightning Center Hits New Milestone vs. Predators

The Tampa Bay Lightning are staying red-hot, as they defeated the Nashville Predators by a 5-2 final score on Oct. 28. With this, the Lightning have improved to a 4-4-2 record on the season and have won each of their last three games.

Lightning forward Anthony Cirelli certainly played a role in the Lightning's win, as he recorded two assists on the night. With his strong night, the 28-year-old forward has now hit a new impressive career milestone.

With his assist on Brandon Hagel's second-period goal, Cirelli recorded his 300th career point in his NHL career.

Recording 300 points in the NHL is a great accomplishment, and it is something that Cirelli should be proud of. This is especially so when noting that it took the 2015 third-round pick only 521 games to reach the milestone.

With his latest strong game, Cirelli now has recorded five goals and nine points in 10 games so far this season. With numbers like these, the Lightning center is certainly having a nice start to the season, and it will be intriguing to see how he builds on it from here.