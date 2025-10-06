Lightning Claim 6-Foot-9 Forward Off Waivers

The Tampa Bay Lightning have added to their forward depth, as they have claimed Curtis Douglas off waivers from the Utah Mammoth.

Douglas, 25, spent all of this past season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Tucson Roadrunners. In 63 games with the AHL club, he posted 10 goals, 13 assists, 23 points, and 117 penalty minutes.

Douglas was selected by the Dallas Stars with the 106th overall pick of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He has not made his NHL debut at this stage of his career, but that could very well change with the Bolts picking him up off waivers.

By claiming Douglas, the Lightning are adding a big and gritty forward to their depth. There is no question that the 6-foot-9 forward is not afraid of the physical side of the game, either, as he has recorded over 100 penalty minutes in each of his last three AHL seasons. Thus, he should give the Lightning more bite when used in their lineup.

Overall, there is no harm in the Lightning bringing in Douglas. He gives them another option to consider for their bottom six, and they did not need to give up anything to get him. In 261 career AHL games over six seasons, Douglas has recorded 37 goals, 60 assists, 97 points, and 508 penalty minutes.