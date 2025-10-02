Lightning Add New Goalie Off Waivers

The Tampa Bay Lightning have added a new goalie, as they have claimed Pheonix Copley off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings.

Copley, 33, appeared in one game for the Kings this past season, where he stopped 10 out of 12 shots he faced. He spent the rest of the year in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Ontario Reign, recording a 24-17-1 record, a .904 save percentage, a 2.49 goals-against average, and two shutouts in 42 games.

In 77 career NHL games over seven seasons split between the St. Louis Blues, Washington Capitals, Kings, Copley has recorded a 44-16-8 record, a .898 save percentage, and a 2.84 goals-against average. This includes posting a 24-6-3 record, a .903 save percentage, and a 2.64 goals-against average in 37 games with the Kings during the 2022-23 season.

By claiming Copley off waivers, the Lightning have added a veteran goalie to their depth between the pipes. It will be interesting to see how much of an impact he can make with the Bolts from here, but there is no real risk in the Lightning bringing him in. This is especially so when noting that they did not need to give up anything to get him.