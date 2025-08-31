Lightning Co-Captain Joins Team USA in Historic Women’s Para Ice Hockey World Title Game

The U.S. Women’s National Sled Hockey Team will take on Canada on Sunday in the first-ever gold-medal game of the 2025 World Para Ice Hockey Championship at Winter Stadium. Team USA’s roster will feature Monica Quimby, co-captain of the Tampa Bay Lightning sled hockey team.

USA enters the matchup with a perfect 3-0-0-0 (W-OTW-OTL-L) record. In yesterday’s semifinal, the Americans beat Great Britain 10-0. Kelsey DiClaudio (Plum, Pa.) and Madeleine Gallagher (Palm Bay, Fla.) each tallied two goals and an assist to lead the way.

The U.S. has yet to surrender a goal in the tournament, outscoring their opponents by a combined 28-0 margin through three games.

Canada comes into this historic matchup with a 3-0-0-0 (W-OTW-OTL-L) record as well, following a 7-0 shutout victory over Norway in yesterday’s semifinal.

“We’ve had an incredible experience here in Dolny Kubin, Solvakia,” Quimby said. “They have been so kind, helpful, and supportive of having us here. The stands are full and we will be televised on Sunday for Bronze and Gold medal games.”

“As the host for the first Women's World Championship, they (Dolny Kubin) have gone above and beyond. We are truly grateful for this beautiful country!”

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. local time/1 p.m. ET, and the game will stream live on the Paralympics YouTube channel.