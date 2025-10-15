Lightning Defenseman Leaves Capitals Matchup Injured

The Tampa Bay Lightning fell to the Washington Capitals in overtime by a 3-2 final score on Oct. 14. With this, the Lightning now have a 1-2-1 record on the season.

The Lightning also got some tough news during their matchup against the Capitals, as defenseman Max Crozier left the contest early after suffering an injury.

This is certainly a rough blow for Crozier, as the 25-year-old defenseman has been off to a very solid start to the 2025-26 season with the Lightning. In four games so far on the young season, the 2019 fourth-round pick has already set a new career high with three assists. With this, the right-shot blueliner has been making a real case to play more consistent minutes at the NHL level early on this season.

Crozier spent the majority of this past season down in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Syracuse Crunch, where he recorded nine goals, 25 assists, 34 points, 75 penalty minutes, and a plus-16 rating. This was after he recorded four goals, 17 assists, and 21 points in 49 games with the Crunch during the 2023-24 season.

In 22 career NHL games over three seasons with the Lightning, Crozier has recorded three assists, 19 blocks, 33 hits, and an even plus/minus rating.