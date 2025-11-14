Lightning Exciting Prospect Has Monster Game

Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Dylan Duke has had a strong start to the 2025-26 season, and he is only continuing to impress as the campaign rolls on.

During the Syracuse Crunch's Nov. 11 matchup against the Utica Comets, Duke put together a monster game for the Lightning's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

Duke scored three goals and recorded an assist for the Crunch against the Comets. With this, the exciting Lightning prospect now has recorded six goals, eight assists, 14 points, and a plus-2 rating in 13 games so far this season with the Crunch. These numbers are undoubtedly impressive, and now Duke will be looking to stay hot from here.

Duke showed promise during his first full AHL season with the Crunch this past season. In 62 games with the Crunch during the 2024-25 season, he recorded 20 goals, 20 assists, 40 points, and a plus-11 rating. Now, he is showing clear signs of improvement this season with the Crunch, which is very encouraging to see.

If Duke continues to put together strong performance like the one against the Comets, it very well could lead to him getting more chances on the NHL roster this season.