Lightning Exciting Prospect Having Strong Start

The Tampa Bay Lightning selected forward Ethan Czata with the 56th overall pick of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. This was after the 18-year-old forward recorded 21 goals, 34 assists, and 55 points in 68 games with the Niagara IceDogs this past season.

Now, after being drafted by the Bolts, Czata is off to an excellent start with the IceDogs in 2025-26 thus far.

In 12 games so far this season with the OHL club, Czata has recorded nine goals, three assists, 12 points, and a plus-8 rating. With numbers like these, the Brampton, Ontario native is undoubtedly showing off his offensive potential. This is especially so when it comes to the scoring side of his game.

If Czata continues to produce offense well as this season rolls on, it would certainly create more excitement surrounding him. There is no question that the Lightning could use more skilled youngsters, and they appear to have a very solid one in Czata.

Czata will undoubtedly be a Lightning prospect to keep a very close eye on as this campaign continues. There is no question that the young forward has good potential, and his goal from here will be to continue to stay hot with the IceDogs.