Lightning face off against the Predators in second preseason game

The Tampa Bay Lightning opened their 2025 preseason schedule on Monday with a 2-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Defenseman Emil Lilleberg put Tampa Bay on the board first, while Mitchell Chaffee added a second period power-play goal. Carolina managed to score just once as the Lightning held on for the win.

The Bolts will continue their preseason schedule Tuesday night with a matchup against the Nashville Predators.

Tampa Bay’s lineup is expected to feature several regulars, including Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gage Goncalves, Zemgus Girgensons, Darren Raddysh and Pontus Holmberg, who will be skating in a Lightning sweater for the first time.

On the other side, Nashville will have a pair of familiar faces in former Lightning captain Steven Stamkos and defenseman Nick Perbix.

Where to watch:

When: Tuesday, September 23 at Nashville Predators

Where to Stream: TampaBayLightning.com, Tampa Bay Lightning App (local markets only)

Radio: Lightning Audio Network, 102.5 The Bone