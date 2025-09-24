Lightning finish preseason game on top against a veteran-heavy Nashville lineup

The Tampa Bay Lightning visited Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday night for their second preseason game, facing off against a veteran-heavy Nashville Predators lineup.

Predators’ 2025 first-round pick Brady Martin opened the scoring early in the second period, capitalizing on a Lightning turnover. Just over two minutes later, Martin struck again on the power play for his second goal of the night.

Sam O’Reilly, acquired by Tampa Bay in an offseason trade with Edmonton, cut the deficit midway through the third. The forward deflected Oliver Bjorkstrand’s shot with 10:32 to play, bringing the Lightning back within one and marking his first goal in a Lightning sweater.

Goalie Brandon Halverson kept the Bolts close through the opening 40 minutes, stopping 20 of 22 shots, before the Lightning’s 2025 draft pick Caleb Heil took over for the third period.

Heil stopped all three Nashville shootout attempts from veterans Jonathan Marchessault, Filip Forsberg and former Lightning captain Steven Stamkos.

“Obviously it’s really cool. You see kinda who’s coming over the bench… I’ve been watching those guys on TV all my life,” Heil said of the Predators forwards, "So you kind of know how good of players they are and just kind of be in the moment there.”

Heil feels his game is starting to move in the right direction, but knows there’s plenty of work left to do.

“This is something to build on. I’ve had a good two weeks here, and I can build some confidence off this and bring it into the season and keep improving on things I need to work on for a big year.”

Boris Katchouk, who reunited with the Lightning as a free agent this summer, was the only player to score in the shootout. The Lightning finished on top with 3-2 win.

Preseason will continue on Friday with a back-to-back series this weekend at Benchmark International Arena.